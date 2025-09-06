Former Lightning UFAs find opportunities with new teams

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Luke Glendening has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot at training camp. Glendening became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 after the Lightning chose to move in a different direction. While he has yet to secure a home for the 2025–26 season, this PTO provides an opportunity to earn a contract with New Jersey.

The 36-year-old veteran appeared in 77 games with Tampa Bay last season, posting four goals, three assists and 105 hits. Glendening has logged 864 NHL games across stints with Detroit, Dallas, and Tampa Bay. Despite battling through shoulder injuries in back-to-back postseasons, he believes he has more hockey left to give.

For the Devils, the move adds experienced competition to their bottom-six forward group. If Glendening can carve out a role, his ability to win faceoffs could complement a young New Jersey lineup.

Other former Lightning unrestricted free agents from this summer have found new opportunities as well. Forward Conor Sheary reunited with his former coach Mike Sullivan by accepting a PTO with the New York Rangers, while defenseman Nick Perbix signed a two-year contract with the Nashville Predators.