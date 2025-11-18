Lightning battle injuries ahead of home game vs. New Jersey Devils

Anthony Cirelli, one of the Lightning’s most reliable two-way forwards, is expected to return Tuesday as Tampa Bay hosts the New Jersey Devils at Benchmark International Arena. Cirelli has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Nov. 6, when he exited in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Additionally, defenseman Max Crozier was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury he sustained Sunday against Vancouver.

“That was kind of new. It felt a little bit of it in the lower body the other day,” Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler told reporters. “He said he felt it during the game a little bit and then, in practice, I think he tweaked it. It looks like he is going to be out.”

Crozier joins Ryan McDonagh and Pontus Holmberg, who were both placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

Lightning captain Victor Hedman has missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury but practiced Monday and will be a game-time decision against the New Jersey Devils. Defenseman Erik Cernak, however, did not practice Monday and was absent from Tuesday’s optional morning skate.

Some good news for the Lightning, center Dominic James has been activated off injured reserve. The rookie practiced Monday wearing a full face shield after taking a puck to the face in the Nov. 8 game against the Capitals.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.