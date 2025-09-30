Lightning Call Up Gritty Forward

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Sabourin was placed on waivers by the Lightning over the weekend and cleared them. Now, he is heading right back to the NHL club's roster as they continue their preseason.

The Lightning signed Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract back in July. This was after the 33-year-old forward played in one game for the San Jose Sharks during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded zero points, one block, two hits, and a minus-2 rating. He spent the majority of this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, however, where he posted 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points, 111 penalty minutes, and a minus-14 rating in 68 games.

Sabourin is expected to be a veteran depth forward for the Lightning this season and could very well split time between the NHL and AHL.

Sabourin has played in 47 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sharks, where he has recorded two goals, six assists, eight points, 58 penalty minutes, and 103 hits.