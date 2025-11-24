Lightning captain Victor Hedman placed on LTIR

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without captain Victor Hedman and defenseman Ryan McDonagh until at least December.

Hedman was placed on long-term injured reserve, coach Jon Cooper told reporters before Saturday’s game in Washington. The veteran defenseman has been out with an undisclosed injury, which Cooper has clarified is unrelated to his preseason issue.

“It’s a tough one for him. The big thing here is the longevity, having him be better in the long run,” Cooper said.

Cooper also said McDonagh, who has been out since Nov. 8 after blocking a shot with his left leg, won’t return for another two weeks.

Rookie defenseman Max Crozier is also on injured reserve after sustaining an undisclosed injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 16.