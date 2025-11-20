Lightning’s Victor Hedman placed on injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman was placed on injured reserve Thursday after missing the past four games with an undisclosed injury. Lightning coach Jon Cooper clarified the issue is unrelated to the one Hedman dealt with during the preseason, noting that the captain could remain out for a couple more weeks.

“It’s a tough one for him. The big thing here is the longevity, having him be better in the long run,” Cooper told reporters.

Hedman’s move to IR opens a roster spot for forward Nick Paul, who was activated from long-term injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Oilers. Paul has been working his way back from a wrist surgery he underwent prior to training camp.