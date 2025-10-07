Lightning face additional discipline for preseason game against Panthers

On Monday, the NHL announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper would both be fined for the events that unfolded in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning were fined $100,000, while Cooper's was $25,000. The money will be directed to the NHL’s Club Fine Fund for charitable purposes.

In addition, the Lightning had four players receive additional discipline through the league.

Lightning forward Scott Sabourin was suspended for four games for delivering a punch to Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad's head less than three minutes into the first period. He received a match penalty at the time.

In the video explanation given by the NHL, they said Sabourin initially delivered a clean bodycheck, but NHL Player Safety determined his actions were intentional with the purpose of retribution.

"Sabourin makes no effort to locate the puck or return to the play and instead engages Ekblad again with a high shove. He then immediately continues to go after Ekblad, dropping his gloves and stick, grabbing Ekblad and delivering a forceful, ungloved punch directly to Ekblad's face that causes him to fall back to the ice."

Sabourin’s suspension applies only to NHL games, allowing him to remain eligible to play for AHL Syracuse.

Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser was also suspended for two games for boarding Panthers center Jesper Boqvist. He was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

The video provided by the league explained that while Boqvist slightly adjusted his speed in order to play the puck, Moser maintained his pace and delivered a forceful hit from behind that sent Boqvist into the boards.

On Sunday, Lightning defenseman Roman Schmidt and forward Gage Gonclaves were both fined the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Schmidt cross-checked Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and received a major penalty and game misconduct. He was fined $2,098.52.

Gonclaves cross-checked Evan Rodrigues in the second period and received a major penalty and game misconduct. He was fined $3,125.

Together the two teams racked up a combined 322 penalty minutes, with the Lightning accounting for 182 and the Panthers 140. The Panthers were not given any additional discipline following the game.

Tampa Bay's season will begin Thursday night at home against the Ottawa Senators.