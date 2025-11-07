Lightning Free-Agent Signing Is Dominating The AHL

During the summer, the Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Jakob Pelletier to a three-year, $2.325 million contract. This was after he recorded seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points in 49 games this past season split between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers.

After not making the NHL roster out of training camp, the Lightning placed Pelletier on waivers. The 24-year-old cleared waivers from there and was assigned to the Lightning's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Now, with the Crunch, Pelletier is having a fantastic start to the season. In 10 games this campaign with Syracuse, the winger has recorded five goals, eight assists, 13 points, and a plus-2 rating. This includes him posting three goals and eight points over his last six games alone.

With offensive numbers like these, there is no question that Pelletier is thriving for the Crunch early on. If he continues to play like this for the AHL squad, a call-up to the Lightning's roster could very well be in his near future.

In 86 career NHL games over three seasons split between the Flames and Flyers, the 2019 first-round pick has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points.