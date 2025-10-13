LIghtning Goaltender For Bruins Matchup Revealed

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going up against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 13. After losing each of their first two games to the Ottawa Senators and then the New Jersey Devils, the Lightning will be looking to pick up their first win of the new season against the Bruins.

If the Lightning defeat the Bruins in this matchup, they will give the Original Six club their first loss of the season. This is because the Bruins have won each of their first three games of the season.

Now, the Lightning's goaltender for their contest against the Bruins has been revealed.

As reported by The Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo A. Encina, Jonas Johansson will be making his 2025-26 season debut for the Lightning against the Bruins. Furthermore, Encina reported that Andrei Vasilevskiy will start the Lightning's Oct. 14 matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Johansson will now look to start his 2025-26 season off on the right foot with this start against the Bruins. The 30-year-old goaltender appeared in 19 games this past season for the Bolts, where he posted a 9-6-3 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 3.13 goals-against average. This was after he had a 12-7-5 record, a .890 save percentage, and a 3.37 goals-against average in 26 games with the Lightning in 2024-25.