Lightning Injury Report: Ryan McDonagh & Anthony Cirelli

The injury bug has been hitting the Tampa Bay Lightning lately, as defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward Anthony Cirelli are both currently sidelined. McDonagh and Cirelli are both very important parts of the Lightning's roster, so the Bolts are undoubtedly looking forward to both players being fully healthy.

Now, injury updates on McDonagh and Cirelli have been provided.

According to Lightning team reporter Benjamin Pierce, McDonagh is still being evaluated following exiting the Bolts' Nov. 8 contest against the Washington Capitals early due to his injury.

Pierce also shared that Cirelli is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and that Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is hopeful that the key center will be back in the lineup against the New York Rangers on Nov. 12.

McDonagh has been off to a solid start this season with the Lightning, as he has recorded three goals, three assists, six points, 26 blocks, and a plus-1 rating. He was limited to only 6:12 of ice time during the Lightning's most recent matchup against the Capitals due to injury.

Cirelli, on the other hand, missed the Lightning's matchup against the Capitals entirely due to his injury. In 14 games so far this season with the Bolts, the 2015 third-round pick has recorded seven goals, four assists, 11 points, and a plus-6 rating.