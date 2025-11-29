Lightning look to extend win-streak in second meeting With Rangers

The Lightning are back at it Saturday for the second game of their back-to-back. Fresh off a 6–3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, the Bolts have stacked six straight wins, outscoring their opponents 14–4 in their last three games.

The Lightning have turned into a pretty formidable road team, entering Saturday with a 7–2–2 away record. Even with injuries sidelining several key players — including captain Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Brayden Point and Erik Cernak, the Lightning continue to find ways to win. When something does break down, Andrei Vasilevskiy is there to bail them out.

“That was a pretty complete team effort. In the first, you’ve probably got to tip your cap to the goaltender,” Jon Cooper said after Friday’s win in Detroit. “Vasy, he kept it close for us when we were shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit and some of the chances we gave up.”

“Gourdo’s line was big and Cirelli’s line and everybody just contributed ..A big goal from Gage. Again, I am using the word ‘responsible.’ Another responsible game from the fellas.”

With Point out of the lineup, Cirelli has joined the top line alongside Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Lightning and the New York Rangers, after Tampa Bay dropped the first matchup 7–3. The Rangers enter Saturday riding a three-game winning streak, capped by a 6–2 win over the Bruins on Friday. The Lightning will look to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Puck drop is at 2pm.