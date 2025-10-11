Lightning look to rebound at home against New Jersey

Tampa Bay will look to get back on track Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils at Benchmark International Arena.

Thursday’s home opener didn’t go as planned for the Lightning, as they fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-4. The team reverted back to bad habits that have plagued them in the past, surrendering several high-danger chances in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. They’ll look to address that in Saturday’s game.

“It’s about getting back to our game, the game that we want to play,” said Anthony Cirelli. “We did it throughout training camp, obviously, turnovers is a big thing. We want to be a team that defends well.”

“I think it was on us that we kind of fueled their (Ottawa’s) offense and kept giving them chances, and with us turning over the puck the way we did .. The more turnovers you have, the more chances you're giving up.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand, the newest addition to the Lightning power play, scored the first goal of the season. The team spent much of training camp fine-tuning the power play, and Bjorkstrand is a piece they hope will tie it all together this season.

The New Jersey Devils visit Tampa looking for their first win as well, after dropping their season opener 6–3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The team went 0-2 on the power play.

Former Lightning center Luke Glendening signed with the Devils on Tuesday, just days before New Jersey’s visit to Tampa.

“Luke, he was the guy that would do the things that everybody else wouldn't do,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “Team first all the way around, a fun guy in the room. Complete pro. You miss everybody, but some guys a little bit more. He is one of a kind and I know the boys miss that guy.”

Puck drop is at 7pm.