Lightning look to spark a turnaround against the Ducks

After a slow start to the season, the Lightning have a chance to turn things around this weekend with back-to-back home games against Anaheim and Vegas.

With Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks, the Lightning fell to 1-4-2, the worst start through seven games in 33 seasons. The team showed more cohesion and aggression offensively, outshooting Chicago 72-48 overall and 31-25 on goal, yet they were unable to convert their chances.

As they search for consistency on the ice, the Lightning haven't been afraid to call up players from their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. On Monday, the team recalled left-shot defenseman Charles-Édouard D’Astous, who is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Ducks. Two days later, they brought up forward Dominic James, who made his debut Thursday against the Blackhawks.

Both newcomers quickly caught the attention of Lightning management during training camp. Although D’Astous has primarily played on the left side, it appears he will draw in for Darren Raddysh, who was present at optional morning skate. Jonas Johansson will get the start in net.

Puck drop is an early one at 5pm EST.