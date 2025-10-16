Lightning trade Pheonix Copley, gain roster flexibility

Just six days into the new season, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded Pheonix Copley back to the L.A. Kings for future considerations.

Earlier this month (Oct. 3), a day after Copley was claimed off waivers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper emphasized the importance of organizational depth. The 33-year-old goaltender provided the team with an extra layer of security while Andrei Vasilevskiy worked through an undisclosed preseason issue. Yesterday’s trade suggests they are confident he has returned to full form.

The Lightning could have placed Copley on waivers, but there was a risk another team would claim him. The Kings, meanwhile, are without goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Trading Copley leaves the Lightning with an open roster spot, which could become important after defenseman Max Crozier exited early against the Capitals on Tuesday. Crozier skated just four shifts, his final one ending with 3:25 remaining in the first period.

“Hopefully, Cro’s going to be OK,” Cooper said after the game. “Do I think he’s going to play the next one? No, I don’t.”

With Darren Raddysh, the Lightning still have six defensemen on the roster. Declan Carlile has already cleared waivers and was among the last group of players sent to Syracuse. If Crozier remains questionable, the team may recall a seventh defenseman, particularly with another back-to-back set this weekend in Detroit and Columbus.

The Lightning will face the Red Wings on Friday at 7 p.m.