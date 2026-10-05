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Lightning Projected Lineup For Flyers Matchup

Oct 5, 2026 11:00 PM
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Michael DeRosa
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Here is the Lightning's projected lineup for their game against the Flyers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The Lightning will be looking to stay hot after winning their last game against the Washington Capitals by a 3-1 final score on Saturday.

Now, as the Lightning prepare for their matchup against the Flyers, they have revealed their lineup.

Here is the Lightning's full lineup for their game against the Flyers.

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Lightning Forward Lines

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov 

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel 

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg 

Jeffrey Viel - Conor Geekie

Lightning Defense Pairings

J.J. Moser - John Carlson 

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Max Crozier

Lightning Starting Goalie

Andrei Vasilevskiy 

It will now be interesting to see if the Lightning can defeat the Flyers on Monday. The Flyers should be entering this game hungry, as they have lost each of their first three games of the season. Due to this, the Lightning need to be on their A-game.

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