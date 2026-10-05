Lightning Projected Lineup For Flyers Matchup
Oct 5, 2026 11:00 PM
Here is the Lightning's projected lineup for their game against the Flyers.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
The Lightning will be looking to stay hot after winning their last game against the Washington Capitals by a 3-1 final score on Saturday.
Now, as the Lightning prepare for their matchup against the Flyers, they have revealed their lineup.
Here is the Lightning's full lineup for their game against the Flyers.
Lightning Forward Lines
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel - Conor Geekie
Lightning Defense Pairings
J.J. Moser - John Carlson
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Max Crozier
Lightning Starting Goalie
Andrei Vasilevskiy
It will now be interesting to see if the Lightning can defeat the Flyers on Monday. The Flyers should be entering this game hungry, as they have lost each of their first three games of the season. Due to this, the Lightning need to be on their A-game.
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