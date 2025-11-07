Lightning Rookie's Huge Game Should Make Fans Excited

Back in late September, the Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract. This was after the 23-year-old chose not to sign an entry-level contract with the team that drafted him, the Chicago Blackhawks, and became an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

After starting the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch, James was called up to the Lightning's roster in late October and has been with the NHL club since then.

James was held off the scoresheet in his first seven games with the Lightning, but he broke the ice in a big way during the Bolts' Oct. 6 contest against the Vegas Golden Knights.

James not only scored his first career NHL goal against the Golden Knights but also had two assists on the night. With this, it was a great performance for the Plymouth, Michigan native, and he showed off some of his offensive potential in the process.

With his strong night, James now has one goal, three points, 18 hits, and a plus-1 rating in eight games this season with the Lightning. The young forward is continuing to show that he belongs on the NHL roster, and his goal from here will be to build off it.