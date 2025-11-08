Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli out against Capitals with upper-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Anthony Cirelli when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Benchmark International Arena.

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed after morning skate that Cirelli will not be in the lineup, but added that he’s hopeful he will return for Wednesday’s matchup against the New York Rangers.

Cirelli left in the second period after sustaining an upper-body injury during Thursday’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. He logged 8:54 of ice time over 12 shifts.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Lightning’s most consistent forwards to start the season, posting seven goals and 11 points through 14 games. With Cirelli unavailable, rookie Dominic James could slot in as the second-line center alongside Brandon Hagel and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.