Lightning’s Erik Cernak placed on injured reserve

The Tampa Bay Lightning blue line took another hit Monday as the team placed Erik Cernak on injured reserve. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the veteran defenseman was considered week-to-week and clarified the injury is not related to his previous one, adding he will miss “significant time.”

Cernak still logged 23:24 against the Capitals on Saturday and finished the game without leaving early. He joins a crowded injury list that already includes captain Victor Hedman on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, as well as Ryan McDonagh, Pontus Holmberg and Max Crozier.

McDonagh has been out since Nov. 8, after blocking a shot with his left leg. He is expected to start skating within the next couple of weeks. Rookie defenseman Max Crozier was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Vancouver on Nov. 16.

Holmberg appears to be nearing a return, actively participating in Tuesday’s practice and closing out the morning in the center of the post-practice circle.