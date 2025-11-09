Lightning lean on depth amid possible injury concerns

The Tampa Bay Lightning held practice on Sunday morning at Benchmark International Arena, after a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Having returned from their three-game road trip out West on Friday night, the team is now fully in the thick of the season’s grind.

The Lightning were missing a handful of players at practice, with only 11 forwards and six defensemen skating. Victor Hedman had a body maintenance day, along with Pontus Holmberg and rookie center Dominic James.

James’ absence was to be expected after he took a puck to the right side of his face in the second period on Saturday. He immediately went down the tunnel but later returned to play eight more shifts, clearly in discomfort.

Anthony Cirelli, one of the Lightning’s most reliable two-way players, left Thursday’s game in Vegas, did not play Saturday against the Capitals, and was not at practice on Sunday. He’s considered day to day with an upper-body injury, but the team is hopeful he’ll be ready to play Wednesday when the Lightning host the Rangers.

Veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh is still being evaluated after leaving Saturday’s game, where he appeared to block a shot with his left foot late in the first period. Known for his physical style of play, McDonagh has now reached 2,037 career blocked shots. The Lightning would certainly feel his absence if he has to miss time, but they do have depth on the blue line this year with the additions of Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Max Crozier.

On Sunday, D’Astous skated on the second pairing, stepping into the spot typically held by McDonagh. Crozier has been sidelined the past two games with an undisclosed injury. He is considered day-to-day, but fully participated in Sunday’s practice and could step in if needed.

The Lightning are also expected to get center Nick Paul back soon, as he continues to build strength in his wrist following surgery prior to training camp. He was active in Sunday’s practice and is now considered day-to-day.

The team will have Monday off from practice, as Jon Cooper hosts his annual Coop’s Catch for Kids event, raising funds for pediatric cancer research.