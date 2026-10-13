Lightning Should Consider Trading For Flames Former First-Rounder

If the Lightning acquired Zary, he would provide them with a young forward who has had past success in the NHL. While he had just 25 points in 74 games with Calgary last season, he also had 13 goals and 27 points in only 54 games back in 2024-25. Furthermore, as a rookie in 2023-24, he had 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games. With past numbers like these, he could be an intriguing player for the Lightning to bring in.