Lightning Should Consider Trading For Flames Former First-Rounder
Oct 13, 2026 11:40 PM
The Lightning could be a good fit for this Flames forward.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are having a good start to the season, as evidenced by their 4-1-0 record.
Yet, when looking at their roster, it is still fair to argue that they would benefit by adding another top-nine forward. Due to this, one player who they should consider taking a gamble on is Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.
The Flames are looking to move on from Zary after he cleared waivers. With Zary being a former first-round pick who has had some solid seasons in the past, he could be worth taking a flier on for the Lightning.
If the Lightning acquired Zary, he would provide them with a young forward who has had past success in the NHL. While he had just 25 points in 74 games with Calgary last season, he also had 13 goals and 27 points in only 54 games back in 2024-25. Furthermore, as a rookie in 2023-24, he had 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games. With past numbers like these, he could be an intriguing player for the Lightning to bring in.
Sometimes a player can benefit from a fresh start, and that could happen with Zary on a top team like the Lightning. Due to this, the Bolts should not be afraid to bring him in.
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