The Tampa Bay Lightning are 41 days away from their home opener against the Ottawa Senators, and their national television slate is now set. The Bolts will appear in 14 nationally exclusive broadcasts this season, as ESPN and TNT unveiled their schedules this week.

All eyes will be on Feb. 1, when the Lightning face the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in the NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will air exclusively on ESPN, with puck drop time still to be announced.

In May, the Lightning entered a multi-year media rights agreement with Scripps Sports, meaning all other Lightning games will be seen on The Spot Tampa Bay WXPX Channel 66. The partnership will make it easier for fans across Tampa Bay to have access to Lightning games free of charge at the start of the 2025-26 season.

Tampa Bay Lightning National TV Schedule (2025–26)

Oct. 14 at Washington, 7, ESPN

Oct. 30 vs. Dallas, 7, TNT

Nov. 4 at Colorado, 9:30, TNT

Nov. 12 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7, TNT

Nov. 20 vs. Edmonton, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu

Jan. 23 at Chicago, 7, ESPN+/Hulu

Feb. 1 vs. Boston at Raymond James Stadium, ESPN

Feb. 3 vs. Buffalo, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu

Feb. 5 vs. Florida, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu

Feb. 25 vs. Toronto, 7:30, TNT

March 3 at Minnesota, 9:30, TNT

March 17 at Seattle, 10, TNT

March 24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30, TNT

April 11 at Boston, 12:30, ABC