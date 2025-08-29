The Tampa Bay Lightning are 41 days away from their home opener against the Ottawa Senators, and their national television slate is now set. The Bolts will appear in 14 nationally exclusive broadcasts this season, as ESPN and TNT unveiled their schedules this week.
All eyes will be on Feb. 1, when the Lightning face the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in the NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will air exclusively on ESPN, with puck drop time still to be announced.
In May, the Lightning entered a multi-year media rights agreement with Scripps Sports, meaning all other Lightning games will be seen on The Spot Tampa Bay WXPX Channel 66. The partnership will make it easier for fans across Tampa Bay to have access to Lightning games free of charge at the start of the 2025-26 season.
Oct. 14 at Washington, 7, ESPN
Oct. 30 vs. Dallas, 7, TNT
Nov. 4 at Colorado, 9:30, TNT
Nov. 12 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7, TNT
Nov. 20 vs. Edmonton, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu
Jan. 23 at Chicago, 7, ESPN+/Hulu
Feb. 1 vs. Boston at Raymond James Stadium, ESPN
Feb. 3 vs. Buffalo, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu
Feb. 5 vs. Florida, 7:30, ESPN+/Hulu
Feb. 25 vs. Toronto, 7:30, TNT
March 3 at Minnesota, 9:30, TNT
March 17 at Seattle, 10, TNT
March 24 vs. Minnesota, 7:30, TNT
April 11 at Boston, 12:30, ABC