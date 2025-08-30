Earlier this off-season, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded 2022 first-round pick Isaac Howard to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Sam O'Reilly. The move was understandable, as Howard and the Lightning were unable to agree to terms on an entry-level contract. As a result, the Lightning sent Howard to Edmonton, where he quickly came to terms on a contract with the Pacific Division club.

Howard was certainly a prospect that Lightning fans were excited about before the trade, as the 21-year-old has the potential to become a very good NHL player. He showed off his skill this past season with Michigan State, especially, as he recorded 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games with the school. This was good enough for him to win the Hobey Baker Award.

Yet, as promising as a prospect Howard is, Lightning fans should not ignore O'Reilly. Like Howard, O'Reilly is a first-round pick who has the tools to become an impactful NHLer later down the road. The 19-year-old has shown plenty of promise as a solid two-way forward, so he could become something special for Tampa Bay in the future.

In 62 games this past season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), O'Reilly recorded new career highs with 28 goals, 43 assists, 71 points, and a plus-56 rating. He then followed that up by posting seven goals and 22 points in 17 playoff games for London this year, where they went on to win the Memorial Cup.

Overall, it is hard not to feel optimistic about O'Reilly's future, especially after the season he just had in the OHL. He is now the Lightning's top prospect, and it will be fascinating to see what kind of season he has in 2025-26 because it.

