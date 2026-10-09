New Tampa Bay Lightning Star Has Fantastic Game
Oct 9, 2026 1:06 PM
John Carlson is already making an impact.
The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman John Carlson this off-season with the hope that he would give their blueline a boost.
So far, it is fair to say that Carlson is providing the Lightning with just that. This was especially the case in the Lightning's most recent game against the Minnesota Wild.
Carlson scored his first two goals as a Bolt in the Lightning's 3-2 victory over the Wild. This included him scoring the Lightning's game-winning goal at the 4:55 mark of the second period.
With this, Carlson is already making a real impact for the Lightning. This is not too surprising, though, as he has been a star defenseman in the NHL for such a long time now.
If Carlson can continue to provide the Lightning with strong offense from the point this season, it would be huge for the Atlantic Division club. He has shown throughout his career that he can be a difference-maker, and the Lightning just saw that with his performance against Minnesota.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Carlson can have with the Bolts from here. In four games this season for Tampa Bay, he now has two goals and four points.
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