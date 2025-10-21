Roster Move: Lightning Send Geekie to Syracuse, Call Up D’Astous

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a roster move Monday, assigning forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch and recalling left-shot defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

Geekie appeared in all six games for the Lightning this season, recording one assist. The 21-year old is the only player on the Tampa Bay roster still on his entry-level contract, so he does not require waivers for the move.

D’Astous has yet to appear in an NHL game. The 27-year-old defenseman spent the past three seasons playing in the top professional leagues in Sweden and Finland.

The team is scheduled to practice Tuesday, leaving the status of right-shot defenseman Max Crozier unclear until then. He was placed on injured reserve last week.

The Lightning recalled Steven Santini as insurance for their back-to-back games Friday in Detroit and Saturday in Columbus before reassigning him to Syracuse on Sunday.