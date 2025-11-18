Tampa Bay Lightning Call Up 2 Defenders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that they have recalled defensemen Declan Carlile and Steven Santini from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

The Lightning calling up Carlile and Santini comes ahead of their Nov. 18 matchup against the New Jersey Devils. With this, the Lightning will now have more defensive depth to work with.

Carlile has appeared in 15 games this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded two goals, eight assists, 10 points, 27 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he posted six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, and a plus-11 rating in 55 games with the Crunch this past season.

Carlile has played in four NHL games with the Lightning over two seasons, where he has posted one goal and a plus-3 rating.

Santini, on the other hand, has recorded four assists and a plus-7 rating in 13 games this season with the Crunch. This is after he posted six goals, 17 points, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 58 games with the Crunch this past season.

Santini played in one game for the Lightning this past campaign, posting zero points, one hit, two blocks, and an even plus/minus rating.