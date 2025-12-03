Craig Berube Undecided On If Maple Leafs Keep Five-Forward Power Play Intact After Blunder Against Panthers

After a huge 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers that thrust the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the Eastern Conference's basement, head coach Craig Berube still wants more from his team in one specific area.

The five-forward power play has been a topic of discussion surrounding this team for years. However, after Mitch Marner's departure this past summer, Toronto returned to a four-forward and one-defenseman format.

Morgan Rielly and, at times, Oliver Ekman-Larsson got opportunities to quarterback the top unit on during the man advantage. Though after a slow start in that area, with Toronto operating one of the league's worst power plays through 22 games, a switch was made.

And back to the five-forward power play they went.

Auston Matthews quarterbacked the top unit with John Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and Easton Cowan rounding out the group.

In the early goings, the new unit looked strong. They were moving and shooting pucks, which in turn created scoring opportunities. On Tuesday night, though, when Toronto was looking to go up by three against the Panthers during a power play, Florida made them pay.

Ten seconds into the man advantage, the Maple Leafs turned the puck over, allowing the Panthers to come the other way. After an initial scoring chance on Joseph Woll, the reigning Stanley Cup Champions picked up the puck again and eventually found the back of the net.

"Yeah, I mean, that was just, I think, a mistake," William Nylander said on Wednesday after a short practice in Florida. "I mean, we were four guys back. They were two, and they were able to score. So I don't really think that that has anything to do with it, if there was a D out there or not.

"It was just a bad job on our part."

Later in the third period, Toronto's top unit reverted to four forwards and one defenseman. It could've been because of the situation, but as Berube mentioned after the win, he gets impatient fairly quickly if things aren't working.

"Like, it's tough right now. It's not great," Berube said post-game. "You know, all we can do is keep working through things, and hopefully something starts to really click, and it starts to get going in the right direction."

Through almost eight minutes on the power play together, the five-forward unit has outshot the opposition 5-3 and outchanced them 9-3, but are even when it comes to high-danger chances for and against (tied 2-2), according to NaturalStatTrick.

Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo Out For An Extended Period Of Time, 'No Real Improvement' On Anthony Stolarz

Berube also updated the status of Chris Tanev, who is skating back in Toronto.

The biggest part, though: they're yet to score and they've allowed a goal against.

Despite the positive trends leading up to their game against Florida, is Berube considering reverting the power play to a four-forward and one-defender unit?

"I mean, I'm still undecided in that department. I mean, I'm still thinking about it, and we didn't work on it today. I didn't think it was a good day to work on it today, but we definitely got to figure it out. The players got to figure it out."

What does Toronto's captain think?

Matthews: "I think in the end, it's just getting pucks through, getting pucks to net. It doesn't need to be overcomplicated. I think we did a little bit, maybe too much passing around the outside instead of just attacking and going from there," Matthews said on Wednesday.

"I mean, obviously, the power play has been kind of hit or miss, and we need that to be good. It's got to be an area where, you know, in tight games, especially down the stretch, where special teams play such a big part in the game that it's giving us more momentum, giving us life, and eventually helping us win hockey games."

Report: Maple Leafs, NHLPA, And William Nylander's Agent Fought To Have Argument With Sheldon Keefe Removed From All Or Nothing Series

According to Friedman, the Maple Leafs, NHLPA, and Nylander's agent thought the scene would've made Nylander look bad.

There are positives with whatever Berube decides to do with the top unit.

If you keep the five forwards, it'll allow the group to develop chemistry and work through everything. If the decision is to revert the top unit to its regular look, you'll get one of Rielly or Ekman-Larsson, both of whom have experience as the quarterback on the power play.

"I think we obviously create a lot offensively, and I think we do some good chances," Knies said. "But yeah, when the puck's not on our stick, I think we've got to get back and just play defence a little bit better."

Latest stories:

Why Maple Leafs Defenseman Troy Stecher Tells Himself He’s Going To Score Every Night

Brad Marchand's Contending Team Comments Proven Right In Maple Leafs Win Against Panthers

Why William Villeneuve Hasn’t Been Called Up To Maple Leafs Amid Injuries To Defense