David Kampf Pens Goodbye Message To Maple Leafs And Fans Following Parting Of Ways

Last week, David Kampf and the Toronto Maple Leafs mutually parted ways when the center's contract was terminated, allowing the player to pursue an opportunity with a new NHL club.

That became official on Saturday when Kampf signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks. After signing the deal, Kampf posted a farewell message on Instagram:

“It’s been a pleasure Toronto. A great chapter of my life but the time has come to move on. I gave everything I had to this organization and city and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunity I got here,” Kampf wrote.

“Thank you to all my teammates I got to spend those years with I wish you guys all the best. Also, special thank you to each and every one of the Leafs staff for taking care of me and my family through the years. Toronto will always have a special place in our hearts. Excited for the future with Canucks!”

Kampf spent the last four seasons with the Leafs, where he scored 21 goals and added 54 assists in 301 games.

A combination of injuries and scratches limited the veteran center to 59 games last season. He fell further out of favor during training camp when he didn't make the season-opening roster. After clearing waivers, Kampf spent time with the AHL Marlies before departing the club a couple of weeks ago to contemplate his future with the organization.

Kampf left money on the table by walking away from approximately $3 million, including $2.4 million owed in 2025-26. It’s clear the Czech forward wanted to play in the NHL, especially with the Olympics coming up in February, where he has a legitimate chance of representing the nation.

