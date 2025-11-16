Report: Maple Leafs Looking For 'Roster-For-Roster' Trade Following Slow Start To Season

After a slow start to the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly in the market to make a trade.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is looking to add to their roster via trade while also moving out one of their current players in the lineup.

"It's one of those weeks where everybody's kind of sitting there waiting for something to happen," said Friedman.

"So, just calling around, this is the best information I can share: I don't think they want to trade futures. I really don't believe they want to do that, and I include Easton Cowan in that...What I'm hearing is that they want to make hockey trades, roster-for-roster...

"They are exploring what on their roster has value, exactly what that value is, and can they do something that way, roster-for-roster?"

Friedman adds that Toronto isn't interested in trading any of their core players, which likely include Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and potentially Morgan Rielly. If I were a betting man (I'm not), I'd also include Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe in that mix (potentially Steven Lorentz, too, given they just signed him to a three-year contract this summer).

"Like their top core players, no," Friedman said, "but we're talking other players on the roster, who else has value that wouldn't be part of the big core."

One player that Toronto has reportedly been interested in is Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Despite rumors earlier this week of the Maple Leafs trying to get Andersson, Friedman doesn't believe that trade will work out.

"That one will go on until it goes on, but I don't believe that's a match for Toronto. They tried last year. They couldn't do it. I don't see — I could always be wrong, though."

Toronto claimed right-shot defender Troy Stecher off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. Tanev is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, and there's still no timeline for his return.

"Trending in the right direction, but it's going to be a bit," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Friday. "I don't know how long yet for him."

Speaking of Berube, some might have wondered if his seat was warm(er) after Toronto's sluggish start to the season. "I don't believe so. Not right now," Friedman said.

"I think (the Maple Leafs) are looking at a roster-for-roster trade. 'What can we do with another team that can shake us up a little?'"

