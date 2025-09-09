Easton Cowan Headlines Maple Leafs Roster For Prospects Showdown in Montreal, Schedule Of Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie roster is set to take on the rookies of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators at the 2025 Prospect Showdown this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

All eyes will be on Easton Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round draft pick. Cowan is coming off a pair of dominant seasons with the London Knights, which included a Memorial Cup championship in 2025. He was also the leading scorer of the tournament for the past two seasons. If his performance dominates the competition, it will be a positive sign for the 20-year-old as he prepares for the club’s main roster training camp, which opens next week.

Jacob Quillan will also join the club, despite making his NHL debut last season. It's not uncommon for the NHL-experienced players to join the rookie tournaments. Nick Robertson followed this path.

The Maple Leafs will hold a pair of on-ice sessions on Thursday and Friday before heading to the tournament, which will incorporate Ottawa for the first time. Last year, only the Canadiens hosted the Maple Leafs for a pair of games. The Winnipeg Jets are also participating in the Showdown but will not face the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs will take on the Senators on Saturday, Sept. 13, and then face the Canadiens on Sunday, Sept. 14. Toronto's 26-man roster consists of 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Schedule (All times ET)

Sept. 13: Ottawa vs. Toronto, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13: Winnipeg vs Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Toronto vs Montreal, 3 p.m.

Sept. 14: Winnipeg vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m

MAPLE LEAFS PROSPECT ROSTER

Forwards

• Matthew Barbolini, L, 6/1/2000, Williamsville, NY, Toronto AHL, 51 GP 4 G 10 A 14 PTS 46 PIM, 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

• Easton Cowan, L, 5/20/2005, Strathroy, ON, London OHL, 46 GP 29 G 40 A 69 PTS 41 PIM, 17 GP 13 G 26 A 39 PTS 16 PIM

• Luke Haymes, L, 7/28/2003, Ottawa, ON, Dartmouth ECAC, 22 GP 12 G 6 A 18 PTS 14 PIM, Toronto AHL, 9 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS 0 PIM, 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

• Matthew Hlacar, L, 5/31/2006, Binbrook, ON, Kitchener OHL, 43 GP 7 G 1 A 8 PTS 62 PIM, 14 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 38 PIM

• Miroslav Holinka, R, 11/10/2005, Kromeriz, Czechia, Edmonton WHL, 47 GP 19 G 26 A 45 PTS 10 PIM, 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

• Tyler Hopkins, L, 1/23/2007, Campbellville, ON, Kingston OHL, 67 GP 20 G 31 A 51 PTS 18 PIM, 11 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS 10 PIM

• Ryan Kirwan, L, 2/27/2002, DeWitt, NY, Arizona St. NCHC, 37 GP 26 G 13 A 39 PTS 6 PIM, Toronto AHL, 2 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 PIM

• Braeden Kressler, R, 1/5/2003, Kitchener, ON, Cincinnati ECHL, 25 GP 9 G 13 A 22 PTS 20 PIM, Toronto AHL, 13 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 10 PIM

• Sam McCue, L, 10/3/2005, Sudbury, ON, Owen Sound OHL, 35 GP 18 G 13 A 31 PTS 31 PIM, Flint OHL, 20 GP 18 G 6 A 24 PTS 36 PIM, 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 12 PIM

• Harry Nansi, R, 9/10/2007, Nepean, ON, Owen Sound OHL, 67 GP 7 G 16 A 23 PTS 14 PIM, 2 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 PIM

• Alex Pharand, R, 1/5/2005, Sudbury, ON, Sudbury OHL, 65 GP 17 G 42 A 59 PTS 44 PIM, 4 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 0 PIM

• Jacob Quillan, L, 2/2/2002, Dartmouth, NS, Toronto AHL, 67 GP 18 G 19 A 37 PTS 38 PIM, 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM, Toronto NHL, 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

• Landon Sim, L, 7/17/2004, New Glasgow, NS, London OHL, 54 GP 30 G 23 A 53 PTS 105 PIM, 17 GP 12 G 3 A 15 PTS 33 PIM

• Ryan Tverberg, R, 1/30/2002, Richmond Hill, ON, Toronto AHL, 46 GP 4 G 7 A 11 PTS 18 PIM

• Borya Valis, R, 4/8/2004, Los Angeles, CA, Prince George WHL, 66 GP 34 G 46 A 80 PTS 48 PIM, 7 GP 3 G 4 A 7 PTS 4 PIM, Toronto AHL, 2 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM, 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

Defensemen

• Noah Chadwick, L, 5/10/2005, Saskatoon, SK, Lethbridge WHL, 66 GP 13 G 40 A 53 PTS 43 PIM, 16 GP 7 G 7 A 14 PTS 4 PIM

• Owen Conrad, L, 3/10/2007, Stellarton, NS, Charlottetown QMJHL, 64 GP 7 G 19 A 26 PTS 32 PIM, 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 PIM

• Ben Danford, R, 2/6/2006, Madoc, ON, Oshawa OHL, 61 GP 5 G 20 A 25 PTS 68 PIM, 21 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 4 PIM

• Rylan Fellinger, R, 5/16/2007, Wawa, ON, Flint OHL, 64 GP 3 G 4 A 7 PTS 23 PIM, 5 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 0 PIM

• Nathan Mayes, L, 6/10/2006, Salmon Arm, BC, Spokane WHL, 56 GP 6 G 21 A 27 PTS 56 PIM, 20 GP 2 G 10 A 12 PTS 9 PIM

• Rhett Parsons, R, 8/10/2003, Cremona, AB, Cincinnati ECHL, 62 GP 0 G 5 A 5 PTS 116 PIM

• John Prokop, L, 5/13/2001, Wausau, WI, Union College ECAC, 36 GP 8 G 19 A 27 PTS 20 PIM, Toronto AHL, 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 PIM

• Chas Sharpe, R, 11/28/2003, Orillia, ON, Cincinnati ECHL, 63 GP 25 G 21 A 46 PTS 16 PIM, Toronto AHL, 4 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 2 PIM

• Blake Smith, L, 10/5/2004, Oshawa, ON, Flint OHL, 64 GP 10 G 22 A 32 PTS 54 PIM, 5 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 6 PIM, Toronto AHL, 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 14 PIM

Goaltenders

• Vyacheslav Peksa, L, 8/27/2002, Magnitogorsk, Russia, Cincinnati ECHL, 32 GP 12 W 14 L 3 OT .904 SV%, Toronto AHL, 2 GP 0 W 1 L 0 OT .878 SV%

• Artur Akhtyamov, L, 10/31/2001, Kazan, Russia, Toronto AHL, 26 GP 11 W 8 L 7 OT .901 SV%

