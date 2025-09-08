Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies Says It's 'Hard To Picture' Mitch Marner In A Different Jersey

When Matthew Knies lines up against former Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner in January when they roll into Las Vegas, it’s going to be a different feeling.

As we all know by now, Marner joined the Vegas Golden Knights this summer in a sign-and-trade, which brought Nicolas Roy back to Toronto. Marner inked an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Maple Leafs before being traded to Vegas.

“It feels really weird, to be honest,” Knies told The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke of Marner’s departure. “It’s hard to picture him in a different jersey.”

Marner led the Maple Leafs last season with 102 points (27 goals and 75 assists) in 81 games. His 27 goals were the third-most he’s had in a year since Toronto drafted the 28-year-old fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

A lot has surfaced since Marner exited the Maple Leafs’ organization. The Markham, Ontario-born forward sat down with TSN’s Mark Masters at Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in late August and revealed he needed full-time security at his home for two weeks after someone leaked his address following Toronto’s playoff exit in May.

Marner added that it’s not the first time he has dealt with a situation of that nature over the last two years.

Marner meant a lot to Knies. He helped usher the young forward into the NHL after he left the University of Minnesota to join the Maple Leafs in the spring of 2023. Ever since signing with Toronto, Knies has been pinned beside Marner and Auston Matthews on the top line.

Knies has learned a lot over his first two seasons in the league, but he discovered another wrinkle when Marner departed the organization in late June.

“It was once I realized that at this level it’s more of a business and you’ve got to do what’s best for yourself and your family. I hope (Marner) did that. I hope he enjoys himself and still has a lot of success because I think he meant a lot to our team and obviously (to) me. It just feels awkward,” Knies said.

The 22-year-old is about to embark on his third season with the Maple Leafs, after scoring a career-high 58 points—29 goals and 29 assists—in 78 games last season. After signing a massive six-year, $46.5 million contract, a summer of training in Minnesota and Marner’s exit, Knies is ready to take on a larger role with Toronto in 2025-26.

