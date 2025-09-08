FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Maple Leafs Predicted To Finish 3rd In The Atlantic Division

The hockey season is around the corner and that means The Hockey News has put out one of it's most special and most coveted issues of the year. It's THN Yearbook season. This year, the THN Staff predicts that the Maple Leafs will finish third in the Atlantic Division. If that were to happen, Toronto would continue to lead the NHL in consecutive seasons to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 10.

In the days folloiwing the Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round exit from the playoffs, GM Brad Treliving caused some tremors in the hockey world by saying, "If you keep getting the same results, there's some DNA that needs to change." He was talking about the roster of course, but he could very well have been referring to the team's annual playoff motto, which unfortunately has become, "Do Not Advance."

The roster received a seismic alteration in its molecular structure when Mitch Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights prior to free agency. Marner made it clear he had at least been seriously contemplating a move most of last season, and by the time he scored just two goals in 13 playoff games, it looked as though his mind had been made up. So, that leaves a team that had been a perennial playoff disappointment hoping for addition by subtraction.

OFFENSE

You're going to read Marner's name in a few of these categories because of his overall impact, but losing him blows a large chasm in Toronto's offensive scheme. But even without him, the Leafs return with five players who scored 20 or more goals last season. William Nylander, who could move up to replace Marner on the top line, was the leading goal-scorer, but that likely won't repeat if Auston Matthews can bounce back from a mediocre 33-goal campaign. John Tavares, who re-signed a team-friendly deal, will be hard pressed to score 38 goals again. But Matthew Knies, who also re-upped long term, scored 29 and looks to be just realizing his potential.

DEFENSE

No matter how much they have improved in all areas of their defensive game, there still seems to be this nagging notion that the Leafs are a bunch of swashbuckling goal sucks who don't care about their own end. Under new coach Craig Berube, the Leafs continued their consistent defensive play, finishing eighth in goals against. There seems to be a lot of angst in the market surrounding Morgan Rielly, their longest-serving player and former blueline anchor, who struggled last season. Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo give the Leafs a shutdown component they've lacked, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson offers some snarl. The Leafs tend to get outshot an awful lot, but the quality of chances against has been reduced, which gives them comfort in playing those games.

GOALTENDING

There's a sense that if Anthony Stolarz had not been knocked out of the series, the Leafs may have dethroned the Cup-champion Panthers after taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Assuming Stolarz is healthy, he is the indisputable No. 1 man, with Joseph Woll continuing to evolve as his backup. This is the first season the Maple Leafs enter a campaign without any pressing issues in the crease since the Frederik Andersen days.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Losing Marner will have an enormous effect on both the power-play and penalty-killing units. Marner's 33 points on the power play were first on the roster, and his puck-hounding approach and ability to read the play were a boon to the penalty kill. Look for Tavares to take Matthews' spot in the middle on the power play, while Matthews takes Marner's place on the point. Matthews and Knies will likely do the heavy lifting on the penalty kill. The power play had its struggles under new assistant coach Marc Savard early, but it regained its form - only to peter out horribly, again, in the post-season.

