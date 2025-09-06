Legendary Canadiens Goalie and Ex-Maple Leafs President Ken Dryden Passes Away After Cancer Battle

The hockey world is mourning a hockey legend as former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden has passed away at age 78 following a battle with cancer.

The Canadiens revealed the news in a press release late Friday. Dryden’s entire hockey-playing NHL career spanned from 1971-1979, helping lead the franchise to six Stanley Cups. The goaltender also played a pivotal role for Canada in net against the USSR in the 1972 Summit Series.

"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask, he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today”, Geoff Molson, Owner and President of the Montreal Canadiens said in a statement. “Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport. On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege to cross his path and know him on a personal level.”

Dryden served as President of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1997-2003, staying with the club in an executive role until 2004 in what has been seen as their most successful period of hockey in recent times. During that period, he hired Pat Quinn to coach the club. He also spearheaded Toronto’s move to the Eastern Conference in 1999.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ken Dryden One of the game's giants, Ken was the backbone of the Canadiens’ dynasty in the 1970s, a Hall of Fame goaltender who captured multiple Stanley Cups and set a standard of excellence at his position," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement on Saturday.



Beyond hockey, Dryden pursued a law degree from McGill University. He became a best-selling author, writing several books, including ‘The Game’. And served as a Member of Parliament from 2004-2011 in the federal government.

In the release, the Canadiens state that the Dryden family is requesting privacy at this time. At their suggestion, those wishing to honor Ken’s memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, or the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

We at The Hockey News Toronto extend our condolences to Ken’s family and friends at this time.

