'He's Got Ice In His Veins': Easton Cowan Ends Scoring Drought With Game-Tying Goal In Maple Leafs' Overtime Win Over Blue Jackets

After demanding better out of himself last week, Easton Cowan showed everyone what type of player he can be when he's at his best with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the game, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski found the back of the net, putting the Maple Leafs down 1-0. It was a massive blow for Toronto, who had played pretty well up to that point.

It was adversity within adversity.

The Maple Leafs were either going to leave Nationwide Arena in Columbus with their eighth loss in nine games or somehow come back late and win the game. They elected to go with the latter, beginning with what occurred just over three minutes after Columbus' goal.

John Tavares worked tirelessly down low in the Blue Jackets' zone to keep the puck. Down on one knee, and with one hand on his stick, the 35-year-old pushed the puck to William Nylander behind the net.

Nylander, on his backhand, fed it quickly in front to Cowan, who potted it past Jet Greaves to tie the game. It was Cowan's first goal in six games, and his second of the season. You could understand how big the goal was by how lively his celebration was.

"Yeah, it felt good to bury it and help my team," Cowan said.

Nylander would follow it up with his 15th-career overtime winner, giving Toronto their first win in eight days. After his first 15 games in the NHL, Cowan has two goals and five assists for seven points.

"I think he's playing pretty good hockey," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the game.

"Is there mistakes? Definitely. He's a young kid, and there's going to be mistakes, but he learns from them, in my opinion, and he listens, and he wants to get better. And he's just got ice water in his veins. Like, he doesn't feel the pressure.

"He just plays, and he knows his capabilities and what he can do."

The 'Ice in his veins' comment from Berube on Cowan comes as no surprise. The forward dominated his final year of junior, finishing with the most points in the OHL Playoffs and Memorial Cup last spring.

It's no doubt difficult to make the jump from junior to the NHL. But if there's anyone who enjoys the moment of trying to tie or win the game for their team, it's Cowan.

"Yeah, he's very chill," Nylander, a noted chill guy himself, said. "But you know, always focused on getting better. Even in practice, you see it. Very determined, and that's what I love to see."

For any player, finding the back of the net gives them confidence. It was clear that Cowan's frustrations were mounting with every game that went by, where he didn't capitalize on his chances.

The goal, and the timing of it, wasn't only a massive marker for the Maple Leafs but a huge point to potentially boost Cowan's play in an even more positive direction.

"Yeah, that’s huge," Auston Matthews said.

"I think, like he said, he’s been getting lots of chances, and it’s amazing what that does for your confidence going forward. It’s going to be great to see him here down the stretch here of these next couple of games. And I thought that he’s just been all over.

"He moves his feet. He’s a very smart player and he gets himself into good spots and uses his skill to create opportunities, whether it’s for him or his linemates. He’s just going to continue to get better and better."

