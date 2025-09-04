'Hopefully Those Conversations Come': Scott Laughton Being Patient For Contract Negotiations With Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton has thoroughly enjoyed his first summer at home as a Toronto Maple Leaf.

It took a good chunk of time before Laughton’s true game came to the surface after being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline (along with a couple of draft picks) from the Philadelphia Flyers for Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick.

The 31-year-old’s first point with the Maple Leafs, a goal against the San Jose Sharks, came 20 days after joining Toronto. Laughton finished the year with two goals and four points through 20 games with the blue-and-white before tallying just two assists in 13 playoff games.

As time passed after the trade from Philadelphia, Laughton became more comfortable with the systems and his teammates. There was a massive difference when comparing his game from the day he was acquired to the beginning of the playoffs with Toronto.

In an interview with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on Leafs Morning Take on Wednesday, Laughton admitted it took some time before he got acclimated to the Maple Leafs following the trade from the Flyers.

“Definitely an adjustment period, and I’m the first to say it, I wasn’t at my best and didn’t show the best parts of my game probably until later on in the year, and started to find it a little bit better,” Laughton said.

“Took the summer to really focus on the small details of my game. I think sometimes when you’re in a place for a long time, you lose that a little bit. And to be able to work with the staff in Toronto has really, really helped me. It’s really cool. It’s cool coming home and having all our family here, especially with a young kid and all that helps. It’s been great.”

Laughton was Philadelphia’s first round (20th overall) pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 661 games with the club, the forward tallied 106 goals and 159 assists for 265 points. The Flyers were all he’d ever known, really, up until he joined Toronto, which also made the move difficult.

“I was in the rumors for four years, probably since I signed my deal,” Laughton smiled.

“This one felt a little bit more real, I guess. I walked into the rink, I was actually having a hot tub and (Travis) Konecny came to me and said Torts (former Flyers head coach John Tortorella) wants to see you, so I went and saw Torts and he just told me what they were thinking and I was probably going to get dealt and kind of had that conversation between [Flyers GM Daniel Briere] and I earlier on and didn’t know what was going to happen.

“They kept me off the ice. I was just hanging out with the trainers and then Danny pulled me in. I don’t even know what time it was, but had a chat with him, and it was emotional and all the guys.”

The first person he told about the trade? His wife. He says a Toronto number appeared on his phone shortly after speaking with his wife, and it turned out to be TSN wanting an interview on TradeCentre.

“Next thing I knew, I was on the big screen, all the boys were just giving it to me in the room, like, already taking a media call,” he laughed.

All signs point to Laughton having a strong season with the Maple Leafs, especially after a summer reset. Though what occurs beyond this season? Laughton is entering the final season of a five-year, $15 million contract he signed with Philadelphia in 2021.

“I think that’s something that I haven’t thought too much into, actually. I think I got to focus on helping this team, and hopefully those conversations come,” said Laughton.

“But, yeah, it’s not really my sole focus right now. I think just playing and helping this team. If you play good, it kind of speaks for itself and you help these guys out. I just want to help out in the room and obviously on the ice, but bring that energy and bring it every day consistently.”

