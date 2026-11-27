“It's a two-goal lead, under 30 seconds left. Maybe I'll just hit the D from now on,” Stolarz said with a smile on the chance. But when you're feeling kind of as confident as I am right now, you can turn it up and try to make a play and just have fun with it at the end of the day. I enjoy what I do, and to have that opportunity, it doesn't happen often, so I just kind of say screw it, and whatever happens, happens, and you know what, maybe one day one will to go in.”