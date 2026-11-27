Toronto Maple Leafs
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‘I Just Kind of Say Screw It’: Confident Anthony Stolarz Attempts Goalie Goal, Helps Maple Leafs Get Past Bruins
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 10:26 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 10:26 PM
Making a season-high fourth consecutive start in goal, Stolarz's attempted to add to his three assists already collected this season.
BOSTON — Anthony Stolarz stopped 28 shots and the Maple Leafs killed a near full-length 5-on-3 early in the third period to secure a 3-1 win over the Bruins at TD Garden. The victory marked Toronto’s second straight after a 0-8-1 November and a nine-game skid.
Stolarz posted a .966 save percentage in the game and is feeling so good that he attempted an empty-net goal that failed to really get past the neutral zone.
“It's a two-goal lead, under 30 seconds left. Maybe I'll just hit the D from now on,” Stolarz said with a smile on the chance. But when you're feeling kind of as confident as I am right now, you can turn it up and try to make a play and just have fun with it at the end of the day. I enjoy what I do, and to have that opportunity, it doesn't happen often, so I just kind of say screw it, and whatever happens, happens, and you know what, maybe one day one will to go in.”
Colton Sissons, who scored a goal in his return from action after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, said he’d give Stolarz some shooting advice.
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"You’re usually feeling it if you're doing that right. So we'll work on that a little bit, maybe in practice, but we'll blame it on the ice tonight, maybe,” Sissons said with a smile.
According to MoneyPuck.com, Stolarz had a goals saved above expected rate of 1.5. Making his fourth consecutive start in goal, Stolarz has posted a .912 save percentage in that span and the Leafs beat a divisional opponent for the first time in five attempts this season.
“It’s good. I mean, you know, anytime you can beat a team of this caliber. Division rival, four-point game,” Stolarz said.
Up 2-1 early in the third period, the Leafs had to kill off a 5-on-3 for 1:57 after Brandon Duhaime went off for slashing and Jake McCabe fired the puck over the glass. But they held their own and kept things from spiraling out of control.
“I just think it was the guys’ commitment to block shots, their commitment to have good sticks and lanes, and when I needed to come up big with a save, they made the read easy,”Stolarz said. “When you’re committed as they were, it kind of leaves one or two options.”
Boston had taken a 1-0 lead on a Casey Mittelstadt power-play goal before David Pastrnak left with a lower-body injury after about six minutes. The Bruins managed just one shot on the lengthy 5-on-3 while trailing 2-1
“That’s probably the difference. And then ultimately, you know, Stolli had to make three or so really good saves,” Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said. “So you’re going to give something up, and he was there. But I thought we battled on it. I thought I really did. I thought the structure was good.”
Troy Stecher, who assisted on Rielly’s first goal and finished plus-3, called Stolarz a consistent presence. “
“ I feel like Stolie’s been that way since the start of the season. Even dating back to last year, he’s a heck of a goalie," Stecher said. "More than ever, we obviously need our goalie making big saves at big times, and here’s a big reason why we won tonight."
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