'I Like To Hear That As A Coach': Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Impressed By Easton Cowan's Mentality Despite Not Scoring

Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, Easton Cowan was rather pointed about his own performance.

The 20-year-old finished the game with a career-high 20:06 of ice time, which included shifts late in the third period and in overtime. Cowan also had the primary assist on John Tavares’ game-tying goal in the third period.

It was, overall, a strong performance from the young forward — and probably the best game of his NHL career thus far.

Despite all of that, Cowan stepped in front of the cameras in Toronto’s dressing room and shared his frustration with not capitalizing on any of his four shots he had in the game.

“Yeah, it's good I'm getting out there (in those key situations),” Cowan said, “but I've got to capitalize. I'm getting chances. I got to bury one of them since I'm out there a lot.”

Cowan even went as far as taking responsibility for the Maple Leafs’ loss.

“I've got to bury one,” he added. “I've just got to keep going.”

Max Domi, who gave up the puck in the offensive zone before Adam Fantilli beat Joseph Woll, appreciated that Cowan shouldered the blame, adding that the young forward isn’t to blame.

“I love him. He’s a competitive kid. But that was certainly, by any means, not his fault,” Domi said.

William Nylander, who Cowan played alongside for parts of Thursday’s game, chimed in: “That’s great that he expects more from himself. But I mean, I think he’s been playing great. As long as you’re generating chances, that’s what’s most important, and pucks will start going in for him.”

As a Fellow London Knights alumnus, Domi has had his eye on Cowan. He’s been impressed with everything about the forward’s game, from his desire to improve every day to his in-game play.

“He’s awesome. I’m his number-one fan,” added Domi.

“The way he’s just making plays out there and staying with it, he’s playing really good hockey right now, and he’s going to be a big piece for us down the stretch here. And he’s only going to get better as the days go on.”

Scott Laughton Opens Up About Second Injury Setback As He Prepares for Return To Maple Leafs Lineup

After dealing with two frustrating injuries, Scott Laughton is eager to return to the ice, joining a line that he was intended to play on with Easton Cowan and Steven Lorentz.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has noticed Cowan’s game growing with each rep he’s gotten. That’s why he’s thrown the young forward out in key situations, like the ones on Thursday night against Columbus.

But how did he feel hearing Cowan express his frustration with not burying his chances?

“I like to hear that as a coach for sure,” Berube said.

“I've said this over the years: it's harder for young guys to score in this league. It takes some time, but I do believe that he's such a competitor and he wants it all, which I like. So I believe he'll figure it out faster than normal. I do believe that.”

‘Obviously Worse Than We Thought’: Maple Leafs Update The Status Of Anthony Stolarz

Berube provided an update on Anthony Stolarz's injury. The goaltender has yet to step on the ice since sustaining an upper-body injury in Boston.

Cowan, through 13 games this season, has one goal and five points. And since returning from a brief stint with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies (where he was sent down due to a numbers game), Cowan has averaged 18:45 throughout the last three games.

It’s clear: his game is growing. And with every opportunity moving forward, there’s a chance for Cowan eventually to break out.

“I think he’s playing great, and he’s just going to keep getting better. I think when you’re getting chances like that, and they’re not going in, that’s a good problem to have,” Domi said.

“It’s when you’re not getting the chances; that’s when you have to start making some adjustments here and there. He’s not only getting them for himself, but he’s creating them for other guys. He’s playing good hockey right now.”

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs Injury Notes: Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies Practice With Team, Doubtful Vs. Canadiens

'I Think It's Good For Us': Maple Leafs Try To Stay Upbeat Despite Losing 6 of Their Last 7 Games

'He's Going To Be Special': Despite Maple Leafs' Overtime Loss, Easton Cowan Is Becoming More Confident NHL Player