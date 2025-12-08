‘I Was Ready To Come Back But Something Happened’: Pontus Holmberg Returns To Take On Maple Leafs As Key Part of Lightning Shutdown Line

Pontus Holmberg is set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time on Monday, skating on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s third line in his return as a visitor at Scotiabank Arena.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft, the Swedish forward developed a reputation as a safety valve in Toronto’s bottom-six forward group. But after posting 19 goals and 30 assists in 159 regular-season games, the Leafs elected not to extend him a qualifying offer—a decision driven primarily by the club's salary cap situation.

Due for a significant raise from his $827,500 cap hit last season, Holmberg had arbitration rights and could have commanded a higher salary than Toronto was willing to pay if he elected to go that route. Deciding not to risk it, the Leafs elected not to tender the Swede a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. When free agency opened on July 1, Holmberg signed a two-year contract with the Lightning worth $1.55 million per season.

“I was ready to come back but something happened,” Holmberg recalled. “But I’m happy to be here. It’s a new start for me.”

Holmberg has been an instant hit for the Lightning, regularly anchoring the club’s shutdown line alongside Yanni Gourde and Zemgus Girgensons.

“I love that kid,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “His strength on his skates and the puck... he protects it. You can't take it from him. When you need to kill another team's momentum, just put it on his stick and he’ll do it all by himself.”

During his time in Toronto, Holmberg primarily played center and felt that was his strongest position. However, he has taken a liking to playing on the wing, noting that he has done so all season long.

Perhaps most importantly, the typically soft-spoken Holmberg has already endeared himself to his new teammates, starting with the club’s rookie party earlier this season.

“I asked who the MVP was and let’s just say he got some votes,” Cooper said with a smile. “He’s fit in really well with us.”

