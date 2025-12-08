Why The Maple Leafs Are Returning To A Familiar Power Play Setup Ahead of Lightning Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube considered drastic changes after his power play generated just one shot on goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Instead, he reverted to the formation he used to start the season, returning Morgan Rielly to the top unit while moving Matthew Knies to the net front. Consequently, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Easton Cowan moved back to the second unit.

So, why return to the previous setup?

“I went back to this unit looking at some video and going back to some numbers and stuff early on in the year. These guys were actually pretty good,” Berube insisted. “And they created a lot of opportunities. [It just] didn't go in the net. And a lot of times, [when it] doesn't go in the net, you make changes and go from there. So that was my reasoning for that."

Berube admitted to splitting the unit in two after the power play dropped to 30th in the NHL (14.1 percent). After the game on Saturday, he openly discussed the team’s lack of confidence and execution.

“I think what happens is it's not going well, and you stop just being direct. You stop shooting, you know, and you're not going to get anything out of it then," Berube said. "We've got to get back to just simplifying and shooting pucks and being good around the net. That's how we scored last year.”

It took until the fifth game of the regular season for Toronto to score their first power-play goal. Initially, the issue—while a concern—wasn’t a major point of emphasis. But as the slow start of October spilled into November and the Leafs went on a season-high five-game losing streak, they started examining the lack of production more closely.

That’s when things got radical. They tried a five-forward power play with Auston Matthews at the point. They recently had Cowan on the top unit at the expense of Knies' size, moving Tavares to the net.

“I think if you go back to earlier in the year, we had plenty of attempts and plenty of chances to go in when we started changing stuff,” Rielly told The Hockey News on Monday.

There have been just two instances this season where the Leafs have scored a power-play goal while firing fewer than 10 shot attempts in that situation. One was a nine-attempt effort in a 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 9. The other was on Nov. 22, when the Leafs fired six shot attempts and William Nylander scored late in the third period to cut the Montreal Canadiens' lead to 4-2 in a game that felt out of reach.

The Leafs don’t want to fire attempts for attempts' sake, but it’s clear that a lack of confidence has led to hesitation. Berube is hoping the previous success of the four-forward group that started the season will help them dig out of this hole.

