‘It Hit Me More Today’: Tavares Honored for 500th NHL Goal, Scores Again as Maple Leafs Beat Utah Mammoth

Scoring 500 NHL goals is certainly an accomplishment, but John Tavares was in no mood to talk about the achievement last week.

Tavares became the 49th player in NHL history to hit the milestone, but he did it following the team’s really poor performance in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tavares scored the goal in the third period in a game that was pretty much over at that point.

Fast forward to Wednesday, where his family was on hand for a special ceremony honoring the veteran plater. Tavares received a golden stick, and all three of his kids also received mini golden sticks.

Tavares followed that up with a goal and an assist to help the Leafs down the Utah Mammoth 6-3 at Scotiabank Arena.

After the game, Tavares met the media and talked about the ceremony and the game.

What was this night like for you?

Yeah, obviously really special. I really appreciate the club and the fans' reception I got. Obviously, being honored like that, really, really special. And to share with my family is amazing. They've been on the journey, you know, my parents right from the get-go and now my wife and my kids. So amazing to share with them my biggest supporters and sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. and I'm really glad I got the share with them. And even better, just follow up with a great effort today and a big win and carry the momentum on.

How do you reflect on the milestone and what you've done to this point?

I think it hit me more today. So, yeah, I think it makes you think about a lot of things. I think most of you just, you know, I think really appreciate. Obviously, the goals is amazing and I'm very proud of it. And a lot of people have obviously contributed to it. But just to be going, I think, since I was a kid to this point and being in the position I'm in, I'm just really grateful and thankful for so many people that have impacted me in such a great way and continue to support me today. So I think just to appreciate all that and just really the game itself, the amazing game that it is and the opportunity to play in the National Hockey League and play for the clubs I've played for and still be going here is amazing. So I don't take it for granted. I just really try to enjoy every day and obviously the competition and be able to compete and do what I'd like to do.

I know your little girl might be so young, but your sons, are they old enough to know what their dad does and appreciate the gravity of what they're able to accomplish there?

Yeah, I don't know. I don't know. I mean, they're certainly starting to learn a little bit about science, so gravity, I don't know. No, I know. I know what you mean. But, I mean, you know, I think they're starting to get the idea, I think, of the league, the NHL, and obviously the popularity of it, how much people love hockey and the sport, and certainly, you know, this being the best league in the world. So, you know, at times you've got to break things down a little bit still for them, but certainly they're learning more and more every day, and I always want to ask about how it's going, how the games went, watch the highlights, all those sorts of things. So I don't know about the milestone per se, but they're certainly starting to get quite a bit, and it's been a lot of fun to share with them.

What did they think of the golden stick? What did you think of the golden stick that you got?

Yeah, it's amazing. I was really glad my daughter got her first one today. So the boys obviously were around for 1,000 games, 1,000 points. So for my daughter, you get her first one. I know that was exciting, and I think she'll be really excited give them, you know, less spotlight on her on the ice and be able to share with her tomorrow. But, yeah, it's really cool. It's an amazing tradition that the league has with many of the milestones. So, like I said, it's hard to believe you've got to pinch yourself sometimes that, you know, you've earned it and you've put yourself amongst, you know, a few players that obviously impacted the game a lot more than I have. And it's really special to be a part of that.

How often do they get the games?

Not that frequently, to be honest. So it's always very meaningful to happen there.

What does it mean that you and Stammer (Steven Stamkos) play on the same team as 13-year-olds, and now all these years later, both of you have 500 goals.

Yeah, it's hard to believe. You're just kids growing up, loving to play the game, and dreaming about playing in the NHL. So to think you're going to score 500 goals, I think, is a bit of a stretch. But obviously very driven and very passionate about the game and amazing where we're at today.

What did you see on 501 tonight?

Yeah, it was just a great forecheck by Bobby (McMann) and Robbie (Nick Robertson) and just tried to find some open ice and see where the play was kind of developing, was able to get in a little bit of a quiet area and the puck kind of was able to find me a little bit and just got enough on it to get it over the goalie's shoulder.

Not easy changing teams, but, you know, Matias Maccelli would have made about his adjustment and at night like this for him scoring against his old team?

Yeah, I think it's great to see. I think not just the production, but I think all around tonight, he was seeing the ice really well, earning pucks back, had the puck on his stick and, you know, making plays, which is obviously what he does really well. So, you know, not always an easy thing, you know, when you're traded or changing teams, different scenarios. So nice for him to have a big night like today and, you know, get the winner. So I'm really, really happy for them.

John, when you played on the Island, some of your wingers weren't exactly guys who were known to get the lot of points before they played with you. And now you're playing with guys maybe in the same kind of circumstances. Do you equate what you did there to what may be happening here a little bit?

You know, I think maybe where I played, guys, you know, have earned their opportunity and the right to play in the NHL and obviously bring something significant to the table to help the team. Whoever it is I play with, whether it's Robbie and Bobby like tonight, they bring certain attributes that are very important to the team. Or you play with someone like Willy (Nylander) that obviously can make so many plays and is so talented. Or other guys I've played with, I think I take the onus on myself to impact the game the way that I can and to make my line mates better. So whoever that may be, it's to find a way to build some chemistry and impact the game in a way that obviously helps the team win.

