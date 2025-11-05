Easton Cowan Sent Down To Marlies, Why It Happened And What’s Next For The Maple Leafs Prospect

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan has been sent down to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, but for how long is the question.

The move coincides with Scott Laughton's return to the lineup after missing the first 13 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs had already been at the roster limit, so moving Cowan to the AHL (he was the only forward who was waivers-exempt) allowed them to activate Laughton.

Cowan scored one goal, three assists, and averaged 12:33 of ice time through his first 10 NHL games. While up with the Maple Leafs, the 20-year-old bounced throughout the team's lineup, even getting on the top line and having power play minutes.

He participated in the Maple Leafs' morning skate on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Marlies begin a six-game stretch away from Coca-Cola Coliseum. They also play on Wednesday evening, with their first game of the road trip against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It's unknown how long Cowan will remain down in the AHL, though.

Barring an injury of any sort when the Maple Leafs face the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night, Cowan must play in one AHL game before being able to be recalled to the NHL. It's a rule that was implemented this season to limit NHL teams from making paper transactions.

Nevertheless, Cowan could benefit from some time with the Marlies. He'll face lesser competition all while getting top minutes in all situations. While there'll still be expectations for him in the AHL, it won't be as much as it would if he were still in the NHL.

Maple Leafs Practice Notes: Laughton, Lorentz Could Return Vs. Mammoth, Carlo, Stolarz Get Maintenance Day

With a few extra bodies up front, the Maple Leafs have opted for a different-looking bottom six, featuring Laughton and Lorentz.

Laughton draws into the Maple Leafs lineup alongside Steven Lorentz and Max Domi on the team's fourth line. Lorentz missed the last two games with an upper-body injury after going awkwardly into the boards against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Laughton, on the morning ahead of his season debut, was excited to get back into the Maple Leafs' lineup.

"I think you put in a ton of work on yourself when things like that happen. The attention to detail from the staff here, right from day one of the injury, has been pretty incredible. So I owe a lot to those guys for getting me back here and getting me on the right track," he said.

"You train all summer, you come back, and something like that happens. So hopefully I don't have to see the gym for a while."

