John Gruden Wants Maple Leafs To 'Move Pucks Quicker' Following Loss To Senators At Prospects Showcase In Montreal

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 4-3 to the Ottawa Senators in their first of two games in Montreal as part of their annual rookie showcase. After the contest, Toronto Marlies head coach JohnGruden spoke to the assembled media in Montreal and assessed his team's performance and what they need to do ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

General Game Analysis

Gruden believed the team had strong moments, playing their game and executing as needed.

He noted that the team was "on their heels" at times, but he felt they "flipped the script" in the last 15 minutes.

He considered the final period to be the best of the game, highlighting the team's increased urgency and focus on making it difficult for the opponent's defense.

Player Performance

Jacob Quillan: Gruden felt Quillan's performance mirrored his progression from the previous season, starting slow but getting better as the game went on. His best period was the third, and Gruden anticipates he will build on that to find his identity.

Luke Haymes and Ryan Kirwan: As goal scorers, Gruden praised their ability to adapt to the game's pace. He also noted that their previous exposure to professional preparation helped them avoid being overwhelmed.

Defense: Gruden was pleased with the overall team defense. He specifically highlighted Ben Danford, Blake Smith, and Noah Chadwick for their quick closing speed, physicality, and strength, which made it difficult for the opposing offense.

Top Line Chemistry (Cowan and Quillan): Gruden acknowledged that the top line started slowly, but he believed they improved as the game progressed. He noted that their lack of practice time together meant they needed game experience to build chemistry.

Goalie Performance: Gruden praised the goalie's performance, especially in the third period. He stated that the goalie made four crucial saves that prevented the game from getting "out of control."

Areas for Improvement

Gruden identified the need for the team to move pucks quicker. He felt that some players were holding onto the puck for too long, which allowed the opposing team to get back into position and swarm them. He noted that the team did a better job of this as the game went on.

Gruden's thoughts on the game itself.

Well I thought on all periods, I think there was times where we were playing really well, playing our game, playing the way we needed to play.Then I thought we were on our heels for, I think all periods kind of seemed the same. Like they took it to us and I thought we flipped the script. I thought our best 15 minutes was the last. I thought we played with some urgency. I thought we started doing some little things and making it difficult on their D to break pucks out. So if you're going to build on anything, that would be the positive for us.

On Toronto's power play

Well, I think these guys have a little bit of sample size together, and it takes time to figure out where guys are, but I thought they did a really good job, especially on the 6-on-5, getting some looks late. We had the puck on some of the guys' stick there, but they're not going to go in all the time. So for us, we'll just continue to build off that possession and move the pucks quick, but they'll come around and they'll obviously grow together as a unit.

On Jacob Qullian's performance

Well, the game kind of was his progression from last season. I thought he started a little slow, got better as it went on, and then the last period was by far his best. So it was kind of like the tail end of the season last year. So I'm guessing he'll get his feet underneath them and he'll understand why he was successful in that third period and play more to his identity. And, again, there's a lot to like there.

Thoughts on Luke Haymes and Ryan Kirwan, goal scorers in the game

Well, I think it always helps if you talk about the guys that did produce as far as scoring. They all came in last year. It makes a big difference being able to see how the pros prepare, what the speed is like. It just gives them that -- they don't have that 'oh wow' moment leading into this tournament. So I thought that helped them. For them, I thought they look like they belong. So I thought they did a good job. Adapted to the pace early. And I thought Haymes did a great job getting inside. And because of that, he was rewarded with the goal.

On his team's defensive game

Well, I thought defense is team defense and we're going to be as good as we are as a five-man unit. But just individually, when you see how quick guys close and how good they are in their feet, I thought (Ben) Danford was really good on the back end. I thought he did a really good job closing quickly, not giving time and space. And, you know, he played physical. I thought he was outstanding, and I thought all the D were. Smith stands out, and also Chadwick, you know. So all the D, I thought they did a great job closing. I thought they were big, strong, and made it difficult for the opposition. So, again, that's a foundation we want to continue to grow on. But it was definitely for them to feel comfortable both closing quick and trust their feet.

What Gruden is looking for in their second game of the weekend against the Montreal Canadiens

I think we just have to make sure we move pucks quicker. I think for some guys that haven't played at this pace, they think they have a little extra time and they want to slow things down. It's too late. If you don't move it quick, they're going to get back in position, and then it's tough, and then they swarm you. So it made it hard on us because I thought we had times, I think, to move puck quicker, and I think we'll have to show that, and I thought they did a better job as we moved on throughout the game.

On the chemistry for top line in (Easton) Cowan and (Jacob) Quillan

I don't think if you'd ask them, I don't think that they thought they were at their best, but I think it takes time. None of them have really played together. (Borya) Valis, Cowan, other than two practices, that's not enough. You don't really know until you start playing games with them. So I think they started off a little slow, but I thought they got better and I thought they were really good in the third period.

Were you surprised at all to see a fight not only like five minutes into that game?

Not usually in these rookies. You know, there's always a guy that's trying to, you know, make a name for himself, just trying to play with some jam. You know, not surprised. You know, that was kind of all it for that, but I thought the game was physical.

On goaltender Artur Akhtyamov's performance

Well, I thought he was outstanding in the first. I mean, if it wasn't for him early in the third period, like I talked about, I thought they hemmed us in, they made it hard on us. If it wasn't for him, that game would have been out of control. He made four really big saves at the beginning of the third period.

