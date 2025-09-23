Joseph Woll Takes Leave Of Absence From Maple Leafs For Personal Family Matter

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family member, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving addressed the media at Ford Performance Centre shortly before the team's morning skate ahead of their second pre-season meeting against the Ottawa Senators. The club will not provide any further information at this point in time.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter," a statement from the Maple Leafs reads. "No additional details will be provided at this time, and we ask that his privacy be respected."

During Treliving's media availability, he mentioned that the expectation is Woll will return to the team, but when asked when that might be, there was no timeline given.

"Certainly our expectation is that Joe's going to be back with us," Treliving said. "And we'll see when that is."

The 27-year-old is coming off a season where he played the most games of his NHL career. In 42 games with the Maple Leafs, Woll put up a 27-14-1 record and a .909 save percentage. He came in for relief of Anthony Stolarz after he suffered a concussion in the playoffs and had an .886 save percentage in seven games against the Florida Panthers.

Woll is entering the first season of a three-year, $11 million contract he signed with Toronto on July 1, 2024. The Maple Leafs drafted Woll in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

