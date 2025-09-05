'This Is The Most Confident I've Felt': Easton Cowan's Goal Is To Make The Maple Leafs Out Of Training Camp

Easton Cowan has his mind set on making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp.

The 20-year-old spoke with Toronto Sun’s Lance Hornby during a meet and greet event at Team Town Sports in Whitby on Thursday. Cowan, who didn’t participate in the on-ice activities at Maple Leafs development camp, had a busy summer of training at EPIC (Elite Performance and Injury Centre) just outside London, Ontario.

He’s bigger and stronger, with his agent, Dave Maloney, adding that Cowan has reached 190 pounds and is six feet tall.

“It all went well,” the prospect told Hornby of his summer.

“I’ve been skating with the NHL guys who are all funneling back now. They’re all coming up to me to give congrats (for his London Knights winning the Memorial Cup) asking how my summer’s been. Little messages like that go a long way and I feel a little closer and comfortable around all of them.

“I’m feeling good out there, excited for camp.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Cowan. Nearly one year ago, he was cut from the Maple Leafs and loaned back to the OHL’s London Knights. Cowan could’ve taken that as a bad thing, however, he used it as fuel to help London win the Memorial Cup in the spring.

He added 29 goals and 69 points in 46 regular-season games, which also included an unofficial record-breaking point streak which ended at 65 games. Cowan also led in points during the OHL playoffs and the Memorial Cup, taking home the MVP honors at the Memorial Cup to cap off an incredible junior career.

During that time, Cowan kept in contact with Maple Leafs management. He even spoke with Toronto head coach Craig Berube, who Cowan says was in touch just like any of the team’s leadership.

“Management does a great job staying in touch with me throughout the year,” Cowan said. “I’ve heard from everyone. They’re all being positive, so I’m being positive. The coach (Craig Berube) is like the other management, staying in touch about little stuff to help a prospect make that jump easier.”

Now, though, there’s no more going back to the OHL for Cowan. It’s the NHL or AHL for the young forward. If he doesn’t make the Maple Leafs (and it'll be tough given all the new players Toronto has brought in), he’ll surely get loads of time and opportunity with the Toronto Marlies.

Though currently, he’s focused on the task at hand: making a strong impression at training camp.

“My mindset right now is to make the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Cowan said. “That’s my goal. We’re at an NHL camp and that’s where I’m at until further notice.

“This is definitely the most confident I’ve ever felt — faster, stronger, bigger. So that’s going to help me out a lot. I’ve put in the work this summer. Now, it’s just go out there and prove I can play.”

