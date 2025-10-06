    • Powered by Roundtable

    Maple Leafs 2025-26 Season Opening Roster Revealed

    David Alter
    Oct 6, 2025, 21:29
    David Alter
    Oct 6, 2025, 21:29
    Updated at: Oct 6, 2025, 21:29

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially submitted their 23-player regular season roster.

    NHL clubs had until 5 p.m. ET to comply under the $95.5 million salary cap. The Leafs made a couple of moves, including claiming goaltender Cayden Primeau and forward Sammy Blais off waivers on Monday. The Leafs also released goaltender James Reimer from his professional tryout.

    In adding Primeau, the Leafs get some insurance behind goaltenders Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby, with Joseph Woll absent from the team for personal reasons with no timeline for a return.

    But Primeau had to be on the roster, while Hildeby could be sent to the Marlies, freeing up the cap space to get Toronto to the NHL-maximum of 23 active roster players.

    Toronto opens up its regular season on Wednesday, October 8, against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

    FORWARDS (14)

    Blais, Sammy – POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 206, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montmagny, QC, DATE: 06/17/1996, 2024-25 CLUB(S), Montreal Canadiens, ACQUIRED: 2025 Waivers

    Quillan, Jacob #26 - POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dartmouth, NS, DATE: 02/02/2002, 2024-25 CLUB(S), Toronto (AHL)

    Domi, Max - #11, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Winnipeg, MB, DATE: 03/02/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

    Järnkrok, Calle - #19, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 193, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Gävle, Sweden, DATE: 09/25/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

    Joshua, Dakota - #81, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 218, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dearborn, MI, DATE: 05/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vancouver (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with VAN

    Knies, Matthew - #23, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 232, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix, AZ, DATE: 10/17/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)

    Lorentz, Steven - #18, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 04/13/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

    Maccelli, Matias - #63, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Turku, FIN, DATE: 10/14/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Utah (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with UTA

    Matthews, Auston - #34, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: San Ramon, CA, DATE: 09/17/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)

    McMann, Bobby - #74, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wainwright, AB, DATE: 06/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

    Nylander, William - #88, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 05/01/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)

    Robertson, Nicholas - #89, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 180, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Pasadena, CA, DATE: 09/11/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2019 NHL Draft, Round 2 (53rd)

    Roy, Nicolas - #55, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Amos, QC, DATE: 02/05/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vegas (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with Vegas

    Tavares, John - #91, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 09/20/90, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2018, Free Agent Signing

    DEFENCEMEN (7)

    Benoit, Simon - #2, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Laval, QC, DATE: 09/19/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

    Carlo, Brandon - #25, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 227, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, CO, DATE: 11/26/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with BOS

    Ekman-Larsson, Oliver - #95, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Karlskrona, Sweden, DATE: 07/17/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

    McCabe, Jake - #22, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Eau Claire, WI, DATE: 10/12/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Trade with CHI

    Myers, Philippe - #51, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 221, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Moncton, NB, DATE: 01/25/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

    Rielly, Morgan - #44, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vancouver, BC, DATE: 03/09/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)

    Tanev, Chris - #8, POS: D, HT: 6-2.5, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Toronto, ON, DATE: 12/20/89, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with DAL

    GOALTENDERS (2)

    Primeau, Cayden- POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 205, S: L, BIRTHPLACE, Farmington Hills, Michigan, DATE: 08/11/199, 2024-24 CLUB(S): Montreal (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Waivers

    Stolarz, Anthony - #41, POS: G, HT: 6-6, WT: 248, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Edison, NJ, DATE: 01/20/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

    IR (3)

    Laughton, Scott - #24, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 05/30/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Philadelphia (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with PHI

    Rifai, Marshall - #83, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Beaconsfield, QC, DATE: 03/16/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

    Woll, Joseph - #60, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 212, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dardenne Prairie, MO, DATE: 07/12/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 3 (62nd)

    Latest stories:

    'No Decisions Have Been Made': Why It Looks Like Easton Cowan Is On The Outside Looking In For Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Lineup

    Why The Maple Leafs Claimed Cayden Primeau And Sammy Blais Off Waivers

    'That's Still Up In The Air': Maple Leafs Weigh Options With James Reimer as Dennis Hildeby Shines at Training Camp