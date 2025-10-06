Maple Leafs 2025-26 Season Opening Roster Revealed

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially submitted their 23-player regular season roster.

NHL clubs had until 5 p.m. ET to comply under the $95.5 million salary cap. The Leafs made a couple of moves, including claiming goaltender Cayden Primeau and forward Sammy Blais off waivers on Monday. The Leafs also released goaltender James Reimer from his professional tryout.

In adding Primeau, the Leafs get some insurance behind goaltenders Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby, with Joseph Woll absent from the team for personal reasons with no timeline for a return.

But Primeau had to be on the roster, while Hildeby could be sent to the Marlies, freeing up the cap space to get Toronto to the NHL-maximum of 23 active roster players.

Toronto opens up its regular season on Wednesday, October 8, against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

FORWARDS (14)

Blais, Sammy – POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 206, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montmagny, QC, DATE: 06/17/1996, 2024-25 CLUB(S), Montreal Canadiens, ACQUIRED: 2025 Waivers

Quillan, Jacob #26 - POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dartmouth, NS, DATE: 02/02/2002, 2024-25 CLUB(S), Toronto (AHL)

Domi, Max - #11, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Winnipeg, MB, DATE: 03/02/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Järnkrok, Calle - #19, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 193, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Gävle, Sweden, DATE: 09/25/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Joshua, Dakota - #81, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 218, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dearborn, MI, DATE: 05/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vancouver (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with VAN

Knies, Matthew - #23, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 232, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix, AZ, DATE: 10/17/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)

Lorentz, Steven - #18, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 04/13/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Maccelli, Matias - #63, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Turku, FIN, DATE: 10/14/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Utah (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with UTA

Matthews, Auston - #34, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: San Ramon, CA, DATE: 09/17/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)

McMann, Bobby - #74, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wainwright, AB, DATE: 06/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Nylander, William - #88, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 05/01/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)

Robertson, Nicholas - #89, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 180, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Pasadena, CA, DATE: 09/11/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2019 NHL Draft, Round 2 (53rd)

Roy, Nicolas - #55, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Amos, QC, DATE: 02/05/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vegas (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with Vegas

Tavares, John - #91, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 09/20/90, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2018, Free Agent Signing

DEFENCEMEN (7)

Benoit, Simon - #2, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Laval, QC, DATE: 09/19/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Carlo, Brandon - #25, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 227, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, CO, DATE: 11/26/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with BOS

Ekman-Larsson, Oliver - #95, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Karlskrona, Sweden, DATE: 07/17/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

McCabe, Jake - #22, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Eau Claire, WI, DATE: 10/12/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Trade with CHI

Myers, Philippe - #51, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 221, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Moncton, NB, DATE: 01/25/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Rielly, Morgan - #44, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vancouver, BC, DATE: 03/09/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)

Tanev, Chris - #8, POS: D, HT: 6-2.5, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Toronto, ON, DATE: 12/20/89, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with DAL

GOALTENDERS (2)

Primeau, Cayden- POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 205, S: L, BIRTHPLACE, Farmington Hills, Michigan, DATE: 08/11/199, 2024-24 CLUB(S): Montreal (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Waivers

Stolarz, Anthony - #41, POS: G, HT: 6-6, WT: 248, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Edison, NJ, DATE: 01/20/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

IR (3)

Laughton, Scott - #24, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 05/30/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Philadelphia (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with PHI

Rifai, Marshall - #83, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Beaconsfield, QC, DATE: 03/16/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Woll, Joseph - #60, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 212, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dardenne Prairie, MO, DATE: 07/12/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 3 (62nd)

