'That's Still Up In The Air': Maple Leafs Weigh Options With James Reimer as Dennis Hildeby Shines at Training Camp

Based on how the Toronto Maple Leafs practiced on Monday, it appears Dennis Hildeby will be the club’s backup goaltender behind Anthony Stolarz when the regular season opens on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens. This means the situation with James Reimer, who is on a professional tryout, remains unclear.

Stolarz and Hildeby were the only two goaltenders on the ice with the club’s projected NHL lineup (except for Henry Thrun, who was placed on waivers the day prior). Asked about Reimer, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was non-committal.

“That's still up in the air. I don't have a lot to say on that. He's had no time,” he said.

Reimer made 24 saves on 28 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss against the Detroit Red Wings in 32:36 of action on Saturday, his first in a Maple Leafs uniform in over nine years after joining the club on a professional tryout. While the numbers weren't great, it is worth noting Detroit scored all of their goals on Reimer while possessing the man-advantage.

Berube elaborated, justifying the short sample size:

“I mean, he got a half a game. And, you know, we're in a box for it. So he got a lot of action. But anyways, that'll play itself out right now,” Berube said.

Reimer was signed to a professional tryout just days after Joseph Woll departed the club to tend to a personal matter. Reimer skated with all of the other Marlies and waiver-pending players who were part of Marlies marketing day.

Berube was asked if there was an update on Woll.

“Well, there is. You know, that's all personal stuff and private. But it's not like we're not in contact with him”. Berube said, while adding that he last communicated with Woll before the player went on leave.

The Leafs appear to be happy with how Hildeby has progressed at training camp. In three games, Hildeby posted a .920 save percentage, better than any of the five Leafs goaltenders at camp.

James Reimer stepped onto the ice in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey for the first time in over nine years on Saturday and the veteran NHL goaltender couldn't stop smiling from ear-to-ear.

As Toronto leans on Stolarz, they could deploy Hildeby for the second night of back-to-back games. Toronto's first instance of back-to-backs isn’t until Oct. 13 against the Red Wings and then Oct. 14 at home against the Nashville Predators. In the meantime, the Leafs can wait and see how Stolarz, fresh off signing a four-year, $15-million contract, handles the increased workload.

