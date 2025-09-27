Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Remain Hopeful Extension Can Be Completed Before Start Of Season

Anthony Stolarz remains optimistic that a deal between him and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be completed soon.

The goaltender is entering the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract he signed with Toronto back on July 1, 2024. He put up career numbers during his first go-around with the Maple Leafs — 21 wins and a .926 save percentage in 34 games — and is looking to take another step this year.

But before the regular season starts, Stolarz would like an extension signed. He doesn’t want contract talks stretching into what’s potentially a big year for the 31-year-old. After Toronto’s practice on Friday, Stolarz was asked how often he discusses negotiations with his agent.

“He calls me probably every two or three days to kind of just give me an update,” the goaltender said. “But I let him take care of it. He's negotiated thousands of contracts. I'm just focused on getting ready for the start of the season, get a few games in here, and looking forward to that opener.”

The reported issue that both sides are butting heads over is money, not term, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving appeared on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne earlier this week and mentioned the talks between him and Stolarz’s camp have been positive.

“I’m confident that we can get something done, but I don’t look at it as a dire situation at all,” the GM said.

“I look at it as he’s poised to have a really good year. If we can get something that gets done before the season starts, and give us some certainty there, that would be my preference. But if not, I know we’re going to have a really motivated player to go out and have a really good year.”

Stolarz is also hopeful that a resolution can be reached before the Maple Leafs' season opener at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8.

“Yeah, I think, hopefully something can get worked out here. But, for me, like I said, I kind of just leave it to the agent. That's kind of why we give them the big bucks to do that. My job is to focus on playing.”

