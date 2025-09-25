Maple Leafs Lineup For Pre-Season Matchup Against Canadiens Revealed And Where To Watch

The Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday as they drop the puck on their third pre-season game.

As is usual, the Maple Leafs will dress mostly second-string players alongside the mandated minimum of NHL veterans. The Canadiens are expected to ice an NHL-loaded lineup.

Noteworthy is the inclusion of Easton Cowan, who will play in his third consecutive pre-season game. Toronto’s top prospect has impressed through the first week of training camp, earning praise from teammates and head coach Craig Berube.

Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, David Kampf, and Dakota Joshua highlight the everyday NHLers on Toronto’s roster.

None of Toronto’s projected top-six defensemen will dress; Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers will instead get the top defensive assignments.

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby is slated to start in Montreal, drawing attention following Joseph Woll's indefinite departure to tend to a personal family matter. Hildeby made 23 saves on 23 shots in 40 minutes of work during Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck is set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN4 in Toronto’s viewing region, while Canadiens fans will tune in on TSN2.

