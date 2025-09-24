Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Gives Ideal Outlook On Good Season For Max Domi

Max Domi is feeling good after missing the beginning of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp with a lower-body injury.

It's been a bit of a bumpy ride for Domi early. He dealt with the ailment, which he suffered in the pre-camp skates, and that kept him out for the early goings of camp. Then, his grandfather passed away, with the funeral being held on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, though, was back on the ice on Wednesday morning, skating alongside both Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua. It's only the second time he's participated in a full session with the Maple Leafs since camp opened last week.

Initially, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube had Domi pencilled in to start camp on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. However, things changed with the injury, and with the way Matias Maccelli has looked, Domi has remained on the third line.

"There’s open spots everywhere. Doesn’t matter where you play, you’ve got to go out and do your best," Domi said on Wednesday. "So whatever I’m asked to do, I’ll be ready to play in that position."

Auston Matthews Explains Smiley-Face Pucks And Shares Takeaways From Maple Leafs Preseason Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ warmup certainly had a different feel to it when they hosted the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Domi's coming off a season where his production dipped compared to his first year with the Maple Leafs. The forward scored eight goals and 33 points in 74 games, down from his 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 80 games the season prior.

But what does a good season look like for Domi as he enters his 11th year in the NHL?

"That’s a tough question to answer, and you guys are probably thinking about points," Berube said, before a reporter responded by mentioning Domi's all-around game.

"There’s some things, like the penalties, he’s got to be more disciplined in situations. He likes to look after his teammates, and probably goes overboard at times. But it’s for a good reason. But I get it, penalties.

"And I’ve always talked to Max about using his shot more. In my opinion, he can score more goals if he looked to shoot a bit more. I thought he made a conscious effort last year towards the end of the year and into the playoffs, where he was shooting the puck more. And I think if he’s a little more direct that way — shooting the puck more, getting to the inside, and using his shot, he’s got a good shot — I think that is a good season for him."

Maple Leafs See Big Growth In Easton Cowan As Craig Berube Praises His Simplified Game

Has Easton Cowan done enough through two preseason games to warrant serious consideration for the club’s opening lineup? While it may be too early to judge, Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect is making a strong case by doing all the right things.

When Domi was asked if he believes he needs to shoot more, he said he wants to keep all conversations between him and Berube private, "as it should be for everyone," he added.

"Hey man, you keep that stuff in-house. I know you guys got to do your job, but whatever I’m asked to do and whatever conversations I’ve had with my coach, I’m going to keep between myself and the coach.

"But (Berube) wants the best for every guy in that locker room, and he wants us all to be a part of something special, so if shooting the puck is part of that, then I’m going to do my best to do more of it."

As for when Domi gets into his first preseason game, that's still to be determined. Berube said the hope is that both he and Roy get into a game soon, but no timeline was given on when that could be.

Domi, though, is itching to get his third season with the Maple Leafs going.

"You still get the same nerves for training camp. You still get the same little jitters and anxiety that come with it, but you’re still a kid, man," he said. "You still feel like you’re a kid growing up, and as I’ve always said, from the time I signed here, it’s been my childhood dream to play here, so you just empty the tank every single day and whatever it takes to help the team win."

Latest stories:

Auston Matthews Explains Smiley-Face Pucks And Shares Takeaways From Maple Leafs Preseason Game

Maple Leafs See Big Growth In Easton Cowan As Craig Berube Praises His Simplified Game

'We're All Here For Him': Maple Leafs React To Joseph Woll Taking A Personal Leave of Absence, Lend Support