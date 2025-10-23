Maple Leafs Lose Chris Tanev for Minimum Three Games With Upper-Body Injury

Chris Tanev will be unavailable to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs' next three games after the club placed him on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday morning.

Tanev was injured in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils after the veteran defenseman collided with New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer in the second period and was unable to return.

When a player is placed on injured reserve, they are unavailable to the team for seven days following their last game. That rules Tanev out for at least the club's next three games on Friday on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, at home on Saturday against the Sabres and on Tuesday at home against the Calgary Flames.

'He's Questionable Right Now': Maple Leafs Brace For Game Against Sabres Possibly Without Injured Defenseman Chris Tanev

Tanev, injured Tuesday, is questionable for Friday's game vs. the Sabres. Coach Berube says he's "doing better". Teammates like Domi were concerned when Tanev went down, given his "tough" reputation. If he's out, Myers likely makes his season debut.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after Tuesday's game that it was "possible" that Tanev would miss some time. Berube later said Tanev was "questionable" before the Leafs confirmed the 35-year-old's status on Thursday.

With the available roster spot, the Leafs have called up Dakota Mermis. The defenseman played in three games with Toronto last season. The club had initially lost him on waivers to the Utah Mammoth. The Leafs subsequently reclaimed the player later in the season.

The Leafs are scheduled to practice on Thursday before heading to Buffalo to take on the Sabres where Toronto's defensive deployment will come to light following the absence of Tanev.

