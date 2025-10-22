Why The Maple Leafs Changed Practice To An Optional Skate Following Loss To Devils

When the Toronto Maple Leafs trickled onto the ice on Wednesday at Ford Performance Centre, the morning after their 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, something wasn't right.

Max Domi, Nick Robertson, Nicolas Roy, Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok, Easton Cowan, and Sammy Blais were the only forwards on the ice, and they were all wearing bottom-six white, along with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Philippe Myers, and Cayden Primeau, who were on a separate rink.

It was scheduled to be a full practice. However, the team made a last-minute decision to make it optional.

Why?

"Well, we've got back-to-back games coming up. It's going to be an early game Saturday here. So, I just felt we'd get more out of meeting and talking with guys and team meeting. And guys can do what they feel is needed to do today," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said.

"And there's guys banged up we have to keep off the ice anyhow, so it wouldn't have been a full practice anyhow. So we'll get a full skate in tomorrow, and then we've got back-to-back games."

The Maple Leafs are coming off a difficult game where they gave up four goals in the second period to the Devils. They're 3-3-1 to begin the season and sit fourth in the Atlantic Division, behind the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Florida Panthers.

Maple Leafs Lack Offensive Punch And Other Takeaways From Loss To Devils

Toronto got the first goal of the game, but New Jersey came back with four second-period goals and eventually defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2.

They're tied for the league lead in goals against in the second period with 12, alongside the Ottawa Senators.

"I think some of our new guys coming in, finding some chemistry where they fit and trying to prove themselves almost a little bit. Then, our whole team in general, in my opinion, is shooting themselves in the foot at different times in the game where there's no need to do that. Like, we didn't do that stuff last year," Berube added.

"Like, if we lost the game, well, we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot. We just got beat. Maybe it was a better team that night. Maybe they just, a couple bounces went their way. But it seems like we're almost playing 50-50 hockey out there. And we don't want to do that.

"Like, we want to play to our identity. We want to be a solid team, a checking, tight team defensively. Like I talked about, if you want to give teams odd-man rushes in this league, they'll make you pay for it eventually."

'It's A Good Challenge For Me': Steven Lorentz Ready For First-Look At Center This Season With Maple Leafs Against Devils

<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs/how-scott-laughton-and-steven-lorentz-s-strong-relationship-can-bring-the-best-out-of-the-maple-leafs-fourth-line">Steven Lorentz hasn't played much center</a> with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he's done it in the past.

Toronto could have an easier schedule coming up, depending on your thoughts of the teams they're facing. Their next eight games are against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year: The Buffalo Sabres (twice), Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah Mammoth, and Boston Bruins.

This could be the opportunity to bank some points and move further up the standings. Berube doesn't see it that way, though. Toronto's head coach believes every single team in the NHL is strong, regardless of where they sit in the standings.

"I never look at where a team was at last year and where they're at. It's different this year, right? And also, in saying that, I don't ever look at an opponent, whether they made the playoffs last year or not, as somebody we can take advantage of.

"It's a hard league. Every team is good, and you've got to be prepared to battle and play the right way against any opponent."

Latest stories:

NHL Moves Three Maple Leafs Games To Allow Blue Jays Fans To Watch World Series With Less Conflicts

‘I’m Getting Tired Of It’: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Losing Patience Waiting For Chemistry On The Matthews' Line

Why the Maple Leafs' Unsuccessful Goalie Challenge Led to Disaster in Loss to Devils