Maple Leafs Practice Notes: Thrun Recalled From Marlies After Mermis Placed On Injured Reserve, Rielly Misses Skate Due To Illness

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis is going on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 8, the day he took a knee from Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Goncalves.

The play happened three minutes into the third period of Toronto's 2-0 win over the Lightning. Goncalves went to throw a hit on Mermis in the corner and clipped the defenseman's knee instead of the body.

A scrum ensued at center ice, with Dakota Joshua fighting Max Crozier and Bobby McMann high-sticking Oliver Bjorkstrand, which resulted in a one-game suspension. While this was going on, Mermis was getting assistance to the Maple Leafs' dressing room.

The 31-year-old defender, who has played 11 games with Toronto this season, will be out for one week after being placed on IR. The earliest he can return is Dec. 15, and the Maple Leafs host the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 16.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said that Mermis could be out a month at least.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs have recalled Henry Thrun from the Toronto Marlies. Thrun has three goals and nine points through 19 AHL games this season.

The Maple Leafs acquired Thrun from the San Jose Sharks in the summer for veteran forward Ryan Reaves. A fourth-round (101st overall) pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Thrun has appeared in 119 games, scoring five goals and 20 assists.

Thrun was on the ice for practice on Wednesday morning as the Maple Leafs prepared for a matchup against the Sharks on Thursday. Not on the ice for the skate was Morgan Rielly, who the Maple Leafs said would miss practice due to illness.

Berube said after practice that there's a good chance that Thrun, who was on the third pairing with Simon Benoit, could make his Maple Leafs debut vs. his former club on Thursday night.

Joseph Woll was on the ice before practice, six days after leaving last Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury. It's the first time we've seen the goaltender on the ice since then. He's not eligible to return to game action until Dec. 11.

